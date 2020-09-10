Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $158.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,817. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

