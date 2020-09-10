Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,497. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

