Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 49,654 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,654 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,323,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

