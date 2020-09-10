Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,188 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

RWX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 592,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

