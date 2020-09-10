Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,850,000 Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,575,000. Warner Music Group comprises 2.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $35,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $6,663,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $1,514,000.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 293,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.68.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

