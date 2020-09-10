Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises 2.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Teleflex worth $50,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded down $11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

