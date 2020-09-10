Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214,794 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for about 7.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Blackstone Group worth $156,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,770,000 after buying an additional 325,862 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Shares of BX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

