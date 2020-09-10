Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 306,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.91. 5,895,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

