Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 12,120 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 188,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 303,791 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

