Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 15,010 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 378,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 166.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

COMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 9,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

