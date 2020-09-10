Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 19,880 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. 3,456,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.