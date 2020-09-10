Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $81,928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.30. 592,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,619. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

