Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 728,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,239. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

