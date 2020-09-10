Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 4,397 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 2,706,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

