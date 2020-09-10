Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 4,895 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilshire Associates Inc increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,823,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 2,345,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

