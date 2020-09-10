Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

