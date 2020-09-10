Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $24.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,532.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,550.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,393.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

