Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,449. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.