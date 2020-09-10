Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 34,357,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,354,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

