Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $1,565,200.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,307,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70.

On Friday, July 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $1,923,800.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00.

FSLY traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 544.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

