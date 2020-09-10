First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 623,357 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,357 shares during the period. SeaSpine makes up approximately 6.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 18.58% of SeaSpine worth $53,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,046. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

