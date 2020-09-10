First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Simulations Plus worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.67 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,045,387.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

