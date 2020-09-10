First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 171,761 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,761 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $16,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after buying an additional 863,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,729,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after buying an additional 662,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after buying an additional 432,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 344,497 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.30. 489,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNA. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock worth $11,063,414. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

