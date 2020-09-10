First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 227,498 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Adverum Biotechnologies makes up 1.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 1,916,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,303. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $943.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

