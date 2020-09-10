First Light Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 192,829 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,000. Turning Point Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after buying an additional 83,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,773. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

