First Light Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 115.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $257,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,641.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,926. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

UTHR stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 243,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,129. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

