First Light Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,668,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 348,363 shares during the quarter. Immunomedics comprises approximately 6.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $59,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Immunomedics stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,558. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.84. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

