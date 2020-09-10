First Light Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 892,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

