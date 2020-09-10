First Light Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Pfenex makes up about 2.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.85% of Pfenex worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Pfenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfenex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pfenex by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 136,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pfenex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,710,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 107,707 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PFNX. TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Pfenex stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 342,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,108. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

