First Light Asset Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 266,279 shares during the quarter. Intersect ENT makes up 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 343,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $575.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENT. Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

