First Light Asset Management LLC Has $18.58 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2,504.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,016 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 2.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,111 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBT stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 564,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,969. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

