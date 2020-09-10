First Light Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.58. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

