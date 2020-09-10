First Light Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.02. 366,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

