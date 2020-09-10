First Light Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 327,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

