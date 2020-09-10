First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

