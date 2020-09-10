First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 317,552 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amarin worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,092 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 531,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,182,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,830. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

