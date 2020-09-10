First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Model N accounts for approximately 3.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Model N worth $32,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Model N by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $121,805.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,958. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.19.

MODN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 327,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,111. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

