First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 607,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,249,000. Y-mAbs Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 102,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,715. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,060 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

