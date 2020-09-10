First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 3.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.76. 728,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

