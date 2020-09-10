First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 105,645 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,645 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for 2.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $211,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $964,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,657,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.27. 508,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,990. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.