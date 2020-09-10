First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 14,164 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quidel worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,716,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.23. 631,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,935. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.44.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,091.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

