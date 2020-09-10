First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 318,576 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 318,576 shares during the quarter. Codexis accounts for about 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of Codexis worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,672,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 38.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 660,598 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,087,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 167.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 336,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,381 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 155,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.62. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

