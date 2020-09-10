First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 52,442 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,442 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Myokardia worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Myokardia by 103.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after purchasing an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Myokardia by 240.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Myokardia by 74.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth about $191,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,713. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

