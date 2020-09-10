First Light Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 119.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 813,642 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

ANTM stock traded down $6.58 on Thursday, hitting $260.84. 1,096,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,121. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

