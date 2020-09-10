Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,229.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,877 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional increased its position in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $42,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,037,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,775 shares in the company, valued at $29,329,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,747,704.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,582,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,173. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

