Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

