Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 3.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 3.39% of Focus Financial Partners worth $77,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,256.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 526,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

