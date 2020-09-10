Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 138,118 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. BorgWarner accounts for 3.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

BWA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 2,064,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,950. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.