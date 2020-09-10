Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Alta Equipment Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ:ALTG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

