Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,481,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fortinet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $3,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,788. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

